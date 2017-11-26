Archbishop of Canterbury baffled by Christians backing Trump

LONDON — The Archbishop of Canterbury says he doesn't understand why so many Christians in the U.S. support President Donald Trump.

Justin Welby told ITV's Preston on Sunday program that he "really genuinely" can't comprehend why fundamentalists have provided such a strong base for Trump.

Welby did say he would be willing to attend a state dinner in Trump's honour if the president comes to Britain on an official visit.

He said part of his job is to meet with people he disagrees with "and to testify with the love of Christ to them and to seek to draw them in a different way."