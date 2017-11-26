US climber dies, others rescued on Mexico's highest peak
MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities mobilized rescue efforts for 10 climbers on Mexico's tallest mountain in recent days, among them a U.S. climber who died and two still needing help Sunday.
The U.S. climber died after an accident Thursday and an American companion was rescued Friday. Five other climbers, including a foreigner, sought help Saturday and were later rescued. Some had suffered injuries.
No identities have been released.
Palma said climbers have not been taking adequate precautions for the hard ice on the slopes.