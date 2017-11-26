US climber dies, others rescued on Mexico's highest peak

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities mobilized rescue efforts for 10 climbers on Mexico's tallest mountain in recent days, among them a U.S. climber who died and two still needing help Sunday.

Regional civil defence co-ordinator Jose Luis Palma said six climbers had been rescued since Thursday and a helicopter on Sunday was trying to reach two more stuck on the 18,619-foot (5,675-meter) Pico de Orizaba between Puebla and Veracruz states.

The U.S. climber died after an accident Thursday and an American companion was rescued Friday. Five other climbers, including a foreigner, sought help Saturday and were later rescued. Some had suffered injuries.

No identities have been released.