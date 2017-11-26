Father arrested in Albuquerque for DWI with daughter in car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 30-year-old father has been released after being detained for driving while intoxicated in Albuquerque Thanksgiving night.

KOAT-TV reports that Leo Sandoval was released on his own recognizance by a judge Saturday.

New Mexico State Police say an officer used radar to determine that Sandoval's vehicle went from 55 to 89 mph while merging from I-40 onto I-25.

According to a criminal complaint, the officer made a traffic stop.

He smelled alcohol in the vehicle and also saw Sandoval's 6-year-old daughter sitting in the front seat without a proper booster seat.

Sandoval admitted to having one alcoholic beverage before driving.

Authorities say two breath samples tested above the legal limit.

Sandoval was booked into Metropolitan Detention Center.

