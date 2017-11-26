Pakistan Islamists rally on after deadly clashes with police

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani Islamists are pressing ahead with their rally near Islamabad in even larger numbers, a day after clashes with police left six dead and dozens wounded.

Meanwhile, police and paramilitary units are readying for another expected crackdown on Sunday, after security forces failed to disperse the protesters when riot police moved in with tear gas and batons on Saturday. Hospital officials said nearly 200 people were hurt, most of them police.

Elsewhere in Pakistan, Islamists have blocked major roads in solidarity with the Islamabad demonstrators.