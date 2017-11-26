Police say deputy fatally shot intruder at her Detroit home

DETROIT — Police say an off-duty sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man who had broken into her home in southwest Detroit.

The Wayne County deputy was inside the home when she heard a door being kicked in about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The deputy told investigators she grabbed her weapon and fired shots at the intruder, who was armed with a pistol and wearing a black ski mask.

The man was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities didn't immediately release the names of the deputy or the man who died.