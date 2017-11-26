Some Iron Range companies worry about tight labour market
VIRGINIA, Minn. — Unemployment rates on Minnesota's Iron Range reached their lowest point since the turn of the century, but the tight
Iron Range unemployment reached 4
Erik White, one of the agency's
The tight
The lack of job applicants can make it difficult for companies to attract and retain new workers, said Ray Smith, who heads a workforce development effort by the Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation and Minnesota State Colleges and Universities. It also doesn't account for skilled workers that have left the workforce altogether or people who are unable to work, Smith said.
"In this region, when you get down to 4
What frustrates Smith is the conversation at the federal level focuses on a skills gap in filling middle class jobs. That's not the case on the Iron Range, where skilled workers are prevalent, but are often lured away to more lucrative mining jobs from local mid-sized manufacturers.
Low-skilled workers are often not enticed to fill open positions in retail, service and tourism industries, largely because of pay.
"Wages are sort of driving the day," Smith said. "The skills gap isn't here . it's a wage gap."
