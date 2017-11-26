Vaccines reach Yemen after easing of Saudi-led blockade

AMMAN, Jordan — The U.N. child agency says it has flown 1.9 million doses of vaccines to war-torn Yemen, its first delivery of humanitarian aid since a Saudi-led coalition tightened a sea and air blockade.

Regional UNICEF director Geert Cappelaere said on Sunday the shipment is a small step at a time of massive need in Yemen. He says that every 10 minutes, a child dies in Yemen from preventable diseases.

The coalition fighting Yemen's Shiite rebels tightened the blockade after missile fire on the Saudi capital on Nov. 6. It promised to reopen Yemen's main airport and the port of Hodeida to humanitarian traffic last week.