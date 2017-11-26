Vandalism at 5 churches being probed as possible bias crimes

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Prosecutors say several acts of vandalism committed at five predominantly black churches in northern New Jersey are being investigated as possible bias crimes.

Broken windows and damaged exterior signs were discovered Saturday at the Morristown Church of Christ in Morris Township and four churches in nearby Morristown — Church of God in Christ for All Saints, Bethel A.M.E. Church, Calvary Baptist Church and Union Baptist Church.

Authorities say the vandalism apparently occurred late Friday or early Saturday. But it's not yet clear if any of the acts are linked or how many people may have been involved.

Police have increased the number of patrols at the churches.