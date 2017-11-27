10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO STAY A WELCOME BREAK FROM DC CHALLENGES

The president draws a wiggly line between work, play and business at the private club he calls his "winter White House."

2. FBI LEAVES U.S. TARGETS OF RUSSIAN HACKERS IN THE DARK

The Associated Press has found that the FBI failed to tell scores of U.S. officials about attempts to hack into their personal Gmail accounts.

3. WHO IS VISITING CATHOLICS IN ASIA

Pope Francis is visiting Myanmar and Bangladesh to encourage their tiny Catholic communities and reach out to some of Asia's most peripheral and poor.

4. WHY 22 VILLAGES MUST EVACUATE IN INDONESIA

Indonesian authorities order a mass evacuation of people from an expanded danger zone around an erupting volcano on Bali.

5. MEN CLEARED OF TERROR TIES IN HIGH-PROFILE BORDER CASE

Documents obtained by The Associated Press reveal the six Middle Eastern men were fleeing violence and persecution in their homelands and were cleared of any terrorism ties.

6. REPLACING LYMPH NODES TO EASE PAINFUL LEGACY OF CANCER CARE

Some doctors are using lymph node replacement to ease lymphedema, a debilitating condition that gets little attention and has no cure.

7. CONGRESSMAN GIVES UP HOUSE JUDICIARY POST

Michigan Rep. John Conyers acknowledges that a congressional probe into allegations of sexual harassment made against him had become an unwelcome distraction.

8. HOW PAKISTAN PROTEST WAS AFFECTED BY MINISTER

Pakistani Islamists announce they are disbanding their sit-in near Islamabad after the country's law minister resigned

9. WHICH CONTESTANT IS CROWNED MISS UNIVERSE

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who represents South Africa, wins the Miss Universe crown.

10. PLAYOFFS SET TO START IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL THIS WEEKEND