10 Things to Know for Tuesday

1. WHY TAX BILL MIGHT SATISFY DEFICIT HAWKS

Senate Republicans consider a trigger that would automatically increase taxes if their sweeping legislation fails to generate as much revenue as they expect.

2. ROYAL MATCH MADE ON BENDED KNEE

Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinner, getting down on one knee to pop the question.

3. WHICH DUST-UP HAS LANDED IN FEDERAL COURT

Two dueling acting directors are battling for control of the nation's top financial watchdog agency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

4. MINNESOTA SENATOR APPEALS FOR SUPPORT

Al Franken apologizes to voters, aides and "everyone who has counted on me to be a champion for women" during his first Capitol public appearance since being drawn into a wave of sexual harassment accusations buffeting Congress.

5. SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP (YOUR DEVICES)

Cyber Monday is on track to become the biggest U.S. online shopping day ever, with consumers spending billions.

6. WHO'S BEING ACCUSED OF 'CULTURAL INSENSITIVITY'

President Trump derides Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas" at a White House event honouring Native American war heroes.

7. PONTIFF OPENS DIPLOMATICALLY FRAUGHT TRIP

Pope Francis, visiting Myanmar and Bangladesh, immediately dives into the crisis over Myanmar's crackdown on Rohingya Muslims by meeting with the country's military chief.

8. YELLEN'S LIKELY SUCCESSOR GAZES INTO CRYSTAL BALL

Jerome Powell says that if confirmed as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve, he expects the central bank to continue raising interest rates gradually.

9. VOLCANO IMPEDING TRAVEL TO FAMED ISLE

Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency says the airport on the tourist island of Bali remains closed due to the threat from volcanic ash from Mount Agung.

