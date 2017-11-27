Amnesty International urges Greece to scrap Saudi arms sale
ATHENS, Greece — A leading global rights organization is urging Greece's government to scrap a controversial arms sale to Saudi Arabia, saying the weapons could be used against civilians in the ongoing war in Yemen.
Amnesty International voiced deep concern Monday over the proposed deal, saying there was a "real danger" that the artillery shells would be used by the Saudi-led military coalition fighting Shiite rebels in the impoverished country.
The agreement has been strongly criticized by Greek opposition parties, while at least two lawmakers in the governing left-wing Syriza party have called for its cancellation on grounds that the arms could be used in Yemen.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was expected to address the issue during a parliamentary debate later Monday.
