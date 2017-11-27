News / World

AP FACT CHECK: Bank sector not in ruins, despite Trump beef

Mick Mulvaney returns to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in Washington, Monday afternoon, Nov. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — President Donald Trump is claiming that a federal banking watchdog has devastated the financial sector. An AP Fact Check finds that assertion is unsupported by the evidence that banks like best: profits.

Federally insured commercial banks and savings institutions have reported more than 5 per cent growth in the third quarter, as well as growth last year.

Of more than 5,700 institutions reporting, more than two-thirds had year-over-year growth in quarterly earnings. The proportion of unprofitable banks fell.

There's also a longer term measure of health: The Fed says 34 firms have added more than $750 billion in capital since 2009.

Trump's beef is with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The bureau is at the centre of a struggle over who's in charge.

