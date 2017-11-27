News / World

Attorney: Giarnforte spokesman lied about attack on reporter

This May, 24, 2017 photo released by Gallatin County Sheriff's Office shows Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs in Bozeman, Mont. Law enforcement officials in Montana have released more than 100 pages of documents, photos and audio from their investigation into Republican House candidate Greg Gianforte who assaulted Jacobs on the eve of his election to the U.S. House. In the attack's immediate aftermath, the Republican's campaign portrayed Jacobs as the instigator. That version of events was contradicted audio from Jacobs and by a Fox News reporter who witnessed the attack. Gianforte later pleaded guilty to assault. (Gallatin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

BILLINGS, Mont. — An attorney for a reporter assaulted by a Montana congressman on the eve of his election says the lawmaker's spokesman lied when he said "no one was misled" by the Republican's initial denial of responsibility.

The attorney for Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs sent a cease and desist letter on Monday telling U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and his staff to stop making "false and defamatory statements" about Jacobs.

A law enforcement report released Nov. 17 revealed that Gianforte falsely told investigators that Jacobs had instigated the May 24 confrontation at his campaign office.

Spokesman Travis Hall said in response to the report that "no one was misled" by Gianforte's initial statements to investigators.

Gianforte later apologized and pleaded guilty to criminal assault.

Hall could not be reached immediately for comment.

