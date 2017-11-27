Baby boom at Florida zoo with arrivals of 2 giraffe
A
A
Share via Email
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is a baby boom at a Florida zoo.
Two reticulated giraffe calves — a male and a female — were born this week at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. The births mark the 41st giraffe calves born at the zoo.
The Florida Times-Union reports Friday's birth was the fourth for Luna.
Zoo officials said Luna wasn't in
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'I don’t have anything to hide': Rachel Jeffs opens up about life after escaping a religious cult
-
-
Giant Tiger loss prevention employee suspended amid racial profiling allegations
-
A doughnut dream come true: Vandal Doughnuts open inside Halifax bar