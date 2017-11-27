California high court to decide legality of farm worker law
SAN FRANCISCO — An upcoming ruling by California's highest court in a legal battle between the union launched by
The California Supreme Court is expected to decide Monday whether a law allowing the state to order unions and farming companies to reach binding contracts is unconstitutional.
Opponents say it's government overreach that deprives agricultural employers and workers of a say over wages and other terms of employment.
The state Supreme Court's ruling will come in a lawsuit pitting Gerawan Farming, one of the nation's largest fruit farms, against the United Farm Workers of America.
