Car dealership pays $150K to settle discrimination suit

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — A New Jersey car dealership has agreed to pay $150,000 to settle a discrimination lawsuit alleging that it paid Chinese technicians less than other workers.

Philly.com reports that Winner Ford in Cherry Hill will pay back wages and damages to eight Chinese employees who were paid an hourly wage as much as $3 less than non-Chinese workers with similar experience.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued the dealership last year. The lawsuit says an employee who complained was told he might lose his job if he sought legal help.

As part of the settlement, the dealership will also distribute an antidiscrimination policy to staff and train supervisors on equal employment laws.

The dealer's attorney, Elizabeth Walker, did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

___