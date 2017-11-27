News / World

China's premier attends summit with eastern European nations

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keying waves as he arrives to Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. The Chinese Premier will attend the 6th Central Eastern European Countries and China (CEEC-China 16+1) Summit to be held the following day in Budapest. (Tibor Illyes/MTI via AP)

BUDAPEST, Hungary — China's premier is attending a meeting with 16 countries from central and eastern Europe.

The sixth annual meeting of the so-called "16+1 co-operation " is being held in Budapest, the Hungarian capital.

At Monday's summit, Premier Li Keqiang and his European counterparts are expected to further discuss China's "new Silk Road" initiative to expand trade across Asia, Africa and Europe.

Li and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are opening an economic forum connected to the summit and will meet later with the other heads of government in Budapest.

Hungary has announced it will publish on Monday the public procurement tenders for the reconstruction of the railway line between Budapest and Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.

The project is being financed mainly by China.

