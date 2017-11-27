China's premier attends summit with eastern European nations

BUDAPEST, Hungary — China's premier is attending a meeting with 16 countries from central and eastern Europe.

The sixth annual meeting of the so-called "16+1 co-operation " is being held in Budapest, the Hungarian capital.

At Monday's summit, Premier Li Keqiang and his European counterparts are expected to further discuss China's "new Silk Road" initiative to expand trade across Asia, Africa and Europe.

Li and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are opening an economic forum connected to the summit and will meet later with the other heads of government in Budapest.

Hungary has announced it will publish on Monday the public procurement tenders for the reconstruction of the railway line between Budapest and Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.