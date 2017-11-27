City closes dog park after complaints of excessive noise
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont city has shut down a recently opened dog park after complaints from a
The Burlington Free Press reports that South Burlington decided to close Jaycee Park last week and create a committee to establish new standards before opening dog parks in residential areas.
Mark Dickinson complained at a Nov. 6 council meeting that it's as if the park were in his backyard, saying his
City Council member Meaghan Emery said the city wants to put more dog parks on city-owned property. She said there is a chance they may be able to find an alternate site for a park before the ground freezes for the winter.
