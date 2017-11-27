College student suspended for sexual harassment sues school

MONTPELIER, Vt. — A University of Vermont student suspended this fall after being accused of groping a female student at an off-campus party is suing the school, saying he didn't grope the student and the school's disciplinary system is faulty and biased against men.

The lawsuit says the case is a perfect example of a failed system of campus sexual assault enforcement highlighted by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos. The suit was filed this month.

In September, the Trump administration did away with Obama-era guidance on investigating campus sexual assault by allowing universities to require higher standards of evidence when handling complaints.