Colombia deports Israeli accused of promoting sex tourism

BOGOTA — Colombian authorities have deported an Israeli man who is believed to have operated a transnational ring of hostels providing backpackers with drugs and prostitutes.

Assi Moosh was deported Sunday after being captured in the resort city of Santa Marta.

Investigators believe Moosh ran a hotel in the nearby beach community of Taganga and a network of hostels in other parts of Colombia and six other Latin American countries.

Moosh's operation also allegedly included a foundation that promised to help underprivileged youth but actually forced them into prostitution, according to investigators who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the case.