Family says huge Christmas display may end after complaints
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A Connecticut family could be forced to turn off its intricate Christmas display featuring 300,000 lights because of complaints from
The Connecticut Post reports the Halliwell family's huge decorative display in Fairfield drew about 30,000 visitors last holiday season, not counting those who just drove by without stopping.
Police plan to make some roads one-way and establish temporary parking restrictions while the display is up this year, preventing some residents from parking outside their homes.
The Halliwells hope to find a solution to address their
