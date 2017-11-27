Florida couple killed when SUV goes into canal along I-75
A
A
Share via Email
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida couple returning home after a Thanksgiving getaway died when their SUV plunged into a canal on a stretch of Interstate 75 known as Alligator Alley.
Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Mark Wysocky tells news outlets that 42-year-old Kevin Livingston and 35-year-old Michele Livingston died in the Sunday afternoon crash that backed up holiday traffic for hours.
Wysocky says the tread on the left rear tire separated, causing the driver to lose control. The SUV plunged into a canal that runs parallel to the highway. Good Samaritans tried to rescue the couple but the water is about 40 feet (12
Divers pulled them from the vehicle.
News outlets report the Livingstons were returning to Tampa after spending the holiday in South Florida.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tristan Cleveland: Why moving NSCC into Sydney is good planning that is needed in Halifax
-
Charity box for woman hit in crosswalk stolen in Halifax store robbery
-
Russell Peters brings tired quips to The Indian Detective: Schneller
-
Giant Tiger loss prevention employee suspended amid racial profiling allegations