Hockey stick signed by JFK, brothers, goes on museum display
HYANNIS, Mass. — A hockey stick featuring the signatures of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, and his brothers, Robert and Edward Kennedy, is now on display at a Cape Cod museum.
The stick was donated last week to the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum by Barnstable resident John Drew.
The Cape Cod Times reports that Drew played in a 1962 game that pitted local residents against a team that included several members of the Kennedy family.
The president did not participate in the game, but Drew asked the president as well as his brothers to sign his goalie stick afterward.
Drew noted that there were no Sharpies back then, so the signatures were made by pen.
Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com
