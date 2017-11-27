Inmates who held guards hostage treated, returned to prison

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas prison officials say the inmates who held two guards hostage for two and a half hours at a maximum security prison over the weekend have been returned to state custody after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Department of Correction said Monday the guards at the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker were released Friday night with minor injuries while the inmates were treated at a local hospital and returned to the prison system the following morning. The department said the guards were freed after officers used lethal and non-lethal munitions, but did not elaborate on the weapons used.

The department said it's conducting an internal probe, and State Police is also investigating the incident.