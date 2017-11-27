Judge to decide penalty for man in deadly restaurant crash
WOBURN, Mass. — A man charged with driving an SUV that crashed into a Massachusetts pizza restaurant, killing two people and injuring seven, wants to avoid prison in exchange for a possible guilty plea.
Bradford Casler's attorney and prosecutors pushed their sentencing recommendations Monday in court. A judge says he'll decide by the end of the week what penalty he'll impose if Casler admits to charges in the 2016 Sweet Tomatoes restaurant crash in Newton.
Casler is due back in court Dec. 22.