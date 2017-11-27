Justices let Texas man remain free after long wait for trial

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is allowing a Texas man — who was imprisoned for 35 years while waiting for a second murder trial — to remain free.

The justices on Monday rejected the state's appeal in the case of Jerry Hartfield.

Hartfield was twice convicted of killing a bus ticket saleswoman in Bay City, about 100 miles southwest of Houston. The first conviction and death sentence were overturned in 1980. Hartfield was not tried a second time until 2015.