Man killed with sword during fight near homeless camp

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of killing another man with a sword after they got into a fight near the homeless camp where they both lived.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release that 51-year-old George C. Livingston was arrested Saturday shortly after the bloody body of 58-year-old David Beckett was found near the railroad tracks in Lake Worth.

Barbera said it's not clear what the men were fighting about.

An arrest report says a 3-foot (1-meter) sword was next to Beckett's body.

Livingston is being held without bond. An attorney isn't listed on jail records.