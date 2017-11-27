Markets Right Now: Stock indexes drift in early trade
A
A
Share via Email
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stock indexes are little changed in the early going on Wall Street as traders return from the Thanksgiving holiday.
Several companies were moving on deal news early Monday.
Magazine publisher Time Inc. was up 9
Cloud-based security company Barracuda Networks jumped 16
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,603.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 2 points to 23,554. The Nasdaq fell 4 points, less than 0.1
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tristan Cleveland: Why moving NSCC into Sydney is good planning that is needed in Halifax
-
Charity box for woman hit in crosswalk stolen in Halifax store robbery
-
Russell Peters brings tired quips to The Indian Detective: Schneller
-
Giant Tiger loss prevention employee suspended amid racial profiling allegations