Mexico Treasury Secretary resigns, enabling presidential bid

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's president has accepted the resignation of Treasury Secretary Jose Antonio Meade, a move that opens up a path for Meade to become the presidential candidate for the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party in July 1 elections.

President Enrique Pena Nieto did not mention Meade's potential candidacy Monday, but said, "I wish him luck in the project he has chosen."

If Meade is selected by the PRI before the Feb. 18 deadline, it would be the first time the party's presidential nominee is not a formal member of its ranks.