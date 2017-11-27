Navy will require new running test ahead of boot camp
NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Navy will soon require a 1.5-mile (2.
The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk reported Sunday that men will have to complete the run in a little more than 16 minutes. Women will have a little more than 18 minutes.
As many as 70
The initial run standard for men equates to a pace of about 10:47 minutes a mile. David Swain, a professor of exercise science who specializes in military fitness at Old Dominion University, called that "barely jogging."
