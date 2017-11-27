Passengers rattled as US-bound jet blows tires on landing

NEWARK, N.J. — Passengers had a rough landing when their flight from Germany arrived in New Jersey, and the plane's tires blew out.

A spokesman for United Airlines says the Boeing 777-222 from Frankfurt was landing around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Newark Liberty airport when it "experienced tire issues."

Passengers say some of the plane's tires blew out on landing.

No one was reported injured, but a passenger tells WNBC-TV many on board were shaken up. Another passenger says it felt like the plane hit two large potholes moments after landing.