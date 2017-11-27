Police: Man says he fatally shot son in self-defence

NASHVILLE — Authorities say a Tennessee man says he shot and killed his son in self- defence .

News outlets report Metro Nashville police say 42-year-old Mario Ford Sr. told 20-year-old Mario Ford Jr. he needed to move out Sunday morning, leading to a confrontation. Ford Sr. told police his son pulled his gun first, at which point he drew his own weapon and fired, hitting his son in the neck.

Ford Jr. died at a hospital.

Investigators say both men recently armed themselves as a result of their ongoing dispute. Police are investigating Ford Sr.'s claim of self- defence .