Police: Man says he fatally shot son in self-defence
A
A
Share via Email
NASHVILLE — Authorities say a Tennessee man says he shot and killed his son in self-
News outlets report Metro Nashville police say 42-year-old Mario Ford Sr. told 20-year-old Mario Ford Jr. he needed to move out Sunday morning, leading to a confrontation. Ford Sr. told police his son pulled his gun first, at which point he drew his own weapon and fired, hitting his son in the neck.
Ford Jr. died at a hospital.
Investigators say both men recently armed themselves as a result of their ongoing dispute. Police are investigating Ford Sr.'s claim of self-
Ford Sr. has been charged with unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon, and it wasn't immediately clear if he'll face charges related to his son's death. Online court records don't list an attorney.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
West End condo would not only have "poor door," but poor playground
-
Giant Tiger loss prevention employee suspended amid racial profiling allegations
-
Russell Peters brings tired quips to The Indian Detective: Schneller
-
'I don’t have anything to hide': Rachel Jeffs opens up about life after escaping a religious cult