Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce engagement

It’s official! Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are engaged, Britain’s Clarence House announced Monday.

The statement reads: “His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle.

“The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.”

A series of tweets posted on the Kensington Palace Twitter page confirmed the engagement, elaborating that the Queen and other close members of the Royal family have been informed of the engagement, which occurred earlier this month in London.

In a statement released by Kensington Palace, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh said they “are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton have also shared their excitement about the news on Twitter.

“It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together,” said in a statement from Clarence House.

The couple will make a public appearance on Monday at Kensington Palace.

Palace officials said Harry, 33, sought and received the blessing of Markle’s parents. Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland said they are incredibly happy for the couple.

“Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities is a source of great joy for us as parents,” said Markle’s parents in a statement released by the palace. “We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.

The couple has been dating since last year. They met in July 2016 after they were introduced through friends.

Harry confirmed the relationship in November 2016 when he complained about the “wave of abuse and harassment” Markle, 36, received from the media.

They made their first public appearance together in September 2016 at the Invictus Games in Toronto. Engagement rumours heated up this month after news Markle left the show “Suits” at the end of the current season.

Harry is fifth in line to the throne.