Report: Seoul broadcasts news of NKorean defection at border
South Korea is reportedly broadcasting into North Korea news of the recent escape of a North Korean soldier over the rivals' border as part of its psychological warfare against the North.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported Monday that a recap of the soldier's defection and recovery from being shot five times by his former colleagues has been played on loudspeakers at the border since the dramatic Nov. 13 defection.
Earlier Monday, South Korea's