South Africa's Tutu bemoans vast gap between rich and poor

JOHANNESBURG — Nobel laureate Desmond Tutu says a few in South Africa have become very rich while a "very large majority have remained in the bondage of poverty."

Tutu rarely makes public statements because of health problems, but he delivers the new message in a video released in connection with a national day of prayer.

The 86-year-old former archbishop describes "squalor, living in shacks in filthy conditions" for many South Africans long after the 1994 end of white minority rule gave people hope for a better life.