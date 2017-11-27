Sri Lanka arrests 22 trying to go to Australia by boat
A
A
Share via Email
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lankan police say they've arrested 22 people who were attempting to illegally migrate to Australia by boat.
According to police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara, the suspects were arrested on a tip on Sunday at the coastal town of Puttalam, about 120
Sri Lankan and Australian authorities are
But Sri Lankans, Iranians and Afghans are the largest national groups among more than 2,000 asylum seekers living on the Pacific islands nations of Nauru and Papua New Guinea. Australia pays those countries to house them, but refuses to resettle any of them.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
West End condo would not only have "poor door," but poor playground
-
Giant Tiger loss prevention employee suspended amid racial profiling allegations
-
'I don’t have anything to hide': Rachel Jeffs opens up about life after escaping a religious cult
-