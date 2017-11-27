Sri Lanka arrests 22 trying to go to Australia by boat

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lankan police say they've arrested 22 people who were attempting to illegally migrate to Australia by boat.

According to police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara, the suspects were arrested on a tip on Sunday at the coastal town of Puttalam, about 120 kilometres (74 miles) north of the capital, Colombo. They were to appear in court on Monday.

Sri Lankan and Australian authorities are co-operating with each other to combat human smuggling. No Sri Lankan asylum seekers have reached Australia by boat since 2013.