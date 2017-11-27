Stores hoping people keep shopping offer Cyber Monday deals
NEW YORK — After offering online deals for days, retailers are rolling out even more promotions for Cyber Monday, hoping to keep people buying stuff on their smartphones or computers.
Shoppers are expected to spend $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday, up more than 16
At the MacArthur Center shopping mall in Norfolk, Virginia, on Sunday, Kathy Lewis was there not to shop but to get her nails done. Her plan is to make her big purchases on Cyber Monday, including the newest model Nerf gun for her boyfriend's nephew. Lewis said she gave up years ago on waiting in line at Toys 'R' Us.
"It's so hard to get in and out of there to me," said Lewis, adding, "If you look online, you get the same price you get on Black Friday."
Lewis did brave a very crowded Best Buy on Friday in search of a 32-inch television for another of her boyfriend's relatives. But after checking the price, she's holding off for Monday. Her plan is to scan the
As part of their Cyber Monday deals, Target and Toys R Us are offering 15
The shift to online shopping has been noticeable at some stores since the holiday shopping season kicked off. At a Toys R Us in Toledo, Ohio, on Friday morning, the parking lot was about half full. Melissa Wetzel, who said she would also do some shopping online, said her Black Friday in-store shopping runs had been relaxing since she didn't have to fight the crowds.
"It's been pretty easy," she said. "I guess most are shopping online."
Associated Press writers Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia, and John Seewer in Toledo, Ohio, contributed to this report.
