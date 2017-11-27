Style check: What Meghan Markle's photo-opp really says

Now that we’ve soaked up all of the cuteness that is the now-betrothed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (hooray at the prospect of more photos of the private pairing!), let’s decode the meaning behind the lovebirds’ modern approach to the photo opp.

If you can remember Kate and Will’s own engagement presser in 2010—a moment when the world began asking, “Are nude stockings really fit for a princess?”—it was as British an announcement as they come.

Set in the extremely aristocratic-looking St. James’s Palace, the future Duchess of Cambridge sported extra bouncy waves, practical suede pumps and a royal blue wrap dress—to match her sapphire heirloom, natch—by London-based designer Issa. It was a look that was the definition of prim and proper, one that suggested she was ready to take on the noble role she was groomed to have for years.

By contrast, there was an ease to today’s garden engagement photo opp, starting with the now-former Suits actress contemporary princess style. Instead of wearing head-to-toe British-based brands, Markle opted to give the spotlight to many designers from her adoptive country of Canada.

You can’t help but feel like this is the ushering in of a new kind of monarchy, one that doesn’t require a decade-long courtship or a British passport to gain entrance into the royal family. It’s all in the rule-breaking vein of Prince Harry’s rebellious nature, and we’re totally here for it.