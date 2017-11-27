Supreme Court leaves in place Nebraska funeral protest law
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is leaving in place a Nebraska law that bars protests around funerals.
Nebraska enacted the law in 2006. It prohibits protests near a cemetery, mortuary or church from one hour before the beginning of a funeral to two hours after.
Members of the Kansas-based Westboro Baptist Church challenged the law but have lost in lower courts. Members of the church routinely conduct anti-gay protests outside military funerals. The protests have been a way of drawing attention to their incendiary view that U.S. deaths in Afghanistan and Iraq are God's punishment for the nation's tolerance of homosexuality.
The Supreme Court said Monday it would not take up the church's challenge to Nebraska's law.
