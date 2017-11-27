The Latest: 100 people evacuated after gas explosion
SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on a gas leak that led to an explosion in San Francisco (all times local):
2 p.m.
A San Francisco fire official says about 100 people evacuated after a gas leak lead to an explosion in a San Francisco residential
Battalion Chief Rex Hale says a fire engine arrived Monday to check on a gas leak and a crew was walking toward the building when the explosion happened, blowing out windows and a garage door.
Hale says the explosion occurred in the lower floors of a three-story building in the Bernal Heights
He says it appears gas filled up a garage and it hit a pilot light, causing the explosion.
Residents of 19 nearby apartments and homes were evacuated and Hale says it's not clear when they will be allowed back in their homes.
12:18 p.m.
Fire officials say a gas leak turned into an explosion in a residential San Francisco
San Francisco fire officials say the explosion at an apartment building happened Monday morning after an initial report of a gas leak.
Television images show window blinds and glass blown out from the second story of an apartment building into a street in the Bernal Heights
The San Francisco Fire Department says it is working with Pacific Gas and Electric Company on the gas leak.
PG&E did not immediately return a call seeking comment.