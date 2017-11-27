The Latest: California farm plans to appeal pro-labour ruling
SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on a ruling by the California Supreme Court on the legality of a farm worker law (all times local):
1:25 p.m.
One of the nation's largest fruit farms says it plans to appeal a ruling by the California Supreme Court that boosted organized farm
Gerawan Farming said Monday that it intends to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision.
California's highest court upheld a law that aims to ensure
The ruling came in a lawsuit pitting Gerawan Farming against the United Farm Workers of America, the union that Cesar Chavez helped launch.
10:25 a.m.
The California Supreme Court has upheld a law that
The 2002 law allows California to order unions and farming companies to reach contracts if the sides are at an impasse. A mediator can impose a contract on the employer that sets wages and other working conditions.
The court said Monday that the law didn't violate the state Constitution.
The ruling came in a lawsuit pitting one of the largest U.S. fruit farms, Gerawan Farming, against the United Farm Workers of America, the union that Cesar Chavez helped launch.
12 a.m.
An upcoming ruling by California's highest court in a legal battle between the union launched by
The California Supreme Court is expected to decide Monday whether a law allowing the state to order unions and farming companies to reach binding contracts is unconstitutional.
Opponents say it's government overreach that deprives agricultural employers and workers of a say over wages and other terms of employment.
The state Supreme Court's ruling will come in a lawsuit pitting Gerawan Farming, one of the nation's largest fruit farms, against the United Farm Workers of America.