The Latest: Congressman says suits resolved without payment

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Congress and allegations of sexual harassment (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Democratic congressman Al Green of Texas says he resolved a decade-old dispute with a former employee "without payment of any money or transfer of any consideration of any kind."

Green issued a joint statement Monday with his former district director to address questions they say have arisen "in the present climate.

Members of Congress and other prominent figures have been accused of sexual misconduct.

Green and the former employee, Lucinda Daniels, say the 2008 dispute has "been absolutely resolved," adding that, "We are friends."

A lawyer for Daniels said in 2008 that Green forced her to have sex and threatened a lawsuit, prompting Green to threaten his own suit. Both allegations were later dropped and the pair said in a statement that the matter was resolved amicably and without payment.

___

5 p.m.

Sen. Al Franken is apologizing to voters, aides and "everyone who has counted on me to be a champion for women."

The Minnesota Democrat is fighting to bolster his support and made the comments in his first Capitol public appearance since being drawn into a wave of sexual harassment accusations buffeting Congress.

Lawmakers are starting to return from an extraordinary weeklong Thanksgiving break that saw sexually tinged problems engulf two other legislators as well: Democratic congressman John Conyers of Michigan and Republican congressman Joe Barton of Texas.