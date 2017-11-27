The Latest: GOP senators meet with Trump to talk tax plan

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Republican tax overhaul (all times local):

3 p.m.

A group of Republican senators appears optimistic after meeting with President Donald Trump about a GOP-led tax plan.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn says the current plan is to vote on the tax bill this week on the Senate floor. He says the Senate bill has made some "substantial improvements" from the House version of the bill, but they will sort out those differences in a joint House-Senate conference committee.

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch says Senate Republicans "intend to get to 50" votes in the chamber. He says he's optimistic they can work with some Republican holdouts like Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin on the bill.

And Hatch is calling for Senate Democrats to "get off their duffs" and work with Republicans on the bill.

___

1:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans are scrambling to change a GOP tax bill in an effort to win over holdout GOP senators and pass a tax package by the end of the year.

In a Monday morning tweet, the president says, "With just a few changes, some mathematical, the middle class and job producers can get even more in actual dollars and savings."

Trump meets Monday afternoon with five members of the Senate Finance Committee, all of whom are on board with the GOP plan. A Senate Republican, Oklahoma's James Lankford, says GOP leaders are working on a potential revenue "backstop" in case the party's tax-cut legislation fails to produce hoped-for levels of growth and tax receipts.

___

12:05 p.m.

A Senate Republican says GOP leaders are working on a potential revenue "backstop" in case the party's tax cut legislation fails to produce hoped-for levels of growth and tax receipts.

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford said he and other Republicans are working on "just-in-case options" to add to the measure during Senate floor debate this week. He appears to be talking about a mechanism that could automatically force tax rates back up if revenues fall short.

Lankford cited the experience of states like Oklahoma and Kansas, which are now facing big shortfalls after aggressively cutting taxes. He added that lawmakers "should build in the 'what if?' What if this doesn't work?"

The Republican tax plan would cut corporate and personal taxes by $1.5 trillion over the coming decade. Lawmakers are working on ways to pay for those cuts.

__

10:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump says changes are to the Republican tax bill are coming, as he looks to win over holdout GOP senators in an effort to pass the package by the end of the year.

Trump is suggesting openness to making unspecified changes to the way millions of "pass-through" businesses are taxed, a sticking point for some lawmakers.