Unknown attackers smash windows in Warsaw's Muslim centre

WARSAW, Poland — Warsaw police say they are searching for attackers who have smashed windows in the city's Muslim cultural centre .

The police were notified early Monday that some dozen windows were smashed during the night in the centre that was opened in 2015 and includes a mosque. No one was hurt.

Warsaw police spokesman Mariusz Mrozek said CCTV monitoring was being reviewed and has appealed for people who might have any information about the attack to come forward.

Warsaw's Muslim community has a few thousand members.