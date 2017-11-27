US new-home sales jumped 6.2 per cent in October
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Americans bought new homes in October at the fastest pace in a decade — a 6.2
The Commerce Department said Monday that new-home sales last month rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 685,000. That marks the third straight monthly gain and the best sales clip since October 2007. Much of the sales growth came from the Northeast and Midwest, with the South and West posting smaller increases.
Many buyers are turning to new construction because there is a shrinking supply of existing homes for sale. But new construction has been unable to keep up with demand. Potential buyers are searching for homes amid a healthy job market with a 4.1
Still, the lack of properties on the market has fueled higher prices, creating affordability pressures.
The average sales price of a new home jumped 13.6
These price increases are a sign that builders are able to charge more money because of the dearth of inventory.
The number of sales listings for existing homes has tumbled 10.4
New construction can only offset some of this supply crunch.
There is only 4.9 months' supply of newly-built homes on the market, the lowest reading since July 2016.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tristan Cleveland: Why moving NSCC into Sydney is good planning that is needed in Halifax
-
Charity box for woman hit in crosswalk stolen in Halifax store robbery
-
Russell Peters brings tired quips to The Indian Detective: Schneller
-
Giant Tiger loss prevention employee suspended amid racial profiling allegations