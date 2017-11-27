US stocks edge higher in early trading; oil price slips

U.S. stock indexes edged higher in early trading Monday as traders returned from the Thanksgiving holiday. Banks and retailers were among the big gainers. Energy stocks lagged the most as crude oil prices headed lower. Several companies were also moving on deal news.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 1 point, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,604 as of 10:14 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 53 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 23,611. The Nasdaq composite rose 4 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 6,893.

RETAIL RISING: Several retailers moved higher as the holiday shopping season moved into high gear. Shoppers are expected to spend $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday, up more than 16 per cent from a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics, the research arm of software maker Adobe. Amazon climbed $22.52, or 1.9 per cent , to $1,208.52. L Brands added $1.45, or 3 per cent , to $49.81. Gap picked up 72 cents, or $2.4 per cent , to $30.36.

TIMELY DEAL: Better Homes & Gardens publisher Meredith Corp. said Sunday that it will buy Time for $1.8 billion, or $18.50 a share. To get the deal done, Meredith got $650 million from Koch Equity Development, along with $3.55 billion from several other lenders. Time surged $1.53, or 9 per cent , to $18.43, while Meredith gained $8.13, or 13.3 per cent , to $69.13.

GOING PRIVATE: Barracuda Networks jumped 16.1 per cent after the cloud-based security company agreed to be taken private. The stock rose $3.82 to $27.51.

BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held at 2.34 per cent .

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 79 cents, or 1.3 per cent , to $58.16 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, declined 25 cents, or 0.4 per cent , to $63.22 in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar weakened to 111.14 yen from 111.58 yen. The euro rose to $1.1939 from $1.1927 after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she is committed to moving ahead with talks on trying to forge a coalition government with the centre -left Social Democrats.