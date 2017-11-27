US stocks edge higher in early trading; oil price slips
U.S. stock indexes edged higher in early trading Monday as traders returned from the Thanksgiving holiday. Banks and retailers were among the big gainers. Energy stocks lagged the most as crude oil prices headed lower. Several companies were also moving on deal news.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 1 point, or 0.1
RETAIL RISING: Several retailers moved higher as the holiday shopping season moved into high gear. Shoppers are expected to spend $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday, up more than 16
TIMELY DEAL: Better Homes & Gardens publisher Meredith Corp. said Sunday that it will buy Time for $1.8 billion, or $18.50 a share. To get the deal done, Meredith got $650 million from Koch Equity Development, along with $3.55 billion from several other lenders. Time surged $1.53, or 9
GOING PRIVATE: Barracuda Networks jumped 16.1
BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held at 2.34
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 79 cents, or 1.3
CURRENCIES: The dollar weakened to 111.14 yen from 111.58 yen. The euro rose to $1.1939 from $1.1927 after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she is committed to moving ahead with talks on trying to forge a coalition government with the
MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX fell 0.1
