Vietnam sentences activist to 7 years in prison

HANOI, Vietnam — A court in central Vietnam has sentenced an activist to seven years in prison for producing videos and interviews that instigated anti-government protests, in the authorities' latest crackdown on dissent.

Following a trial Monday that lasted half a day, Nguyen Van Hoa was convicted of spreading anti-state propaganda by the People's Court in Ha Tinh province.

He was also charged with using social media platforms including Facebook to spread documents that defamed the government, the state-run online Ha Tinh newspaper reported. It said Hoa also sent distorting articles to "reactionary" groups in exile for financial support.

Court officials weren't immediately available for comment.