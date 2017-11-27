Yacht, wife of missing Polish sailor found south of Barbados

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's Foreign Ministry says the yacht of a missing Polish sailor has been found south of the Caribbean island of Barbados. His wife was found on board.

The ministry said late Sunday that the search continues for the 74-year-old skipper who fell off on Tuesday, leaving only his untrained wife on board.

Last week the 67-year-old woman informed her daughters in Poland by satellite phone that her husband had fallen into the Atlantic and that she didn't know how to turn back the boat and fetch him.