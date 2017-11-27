Zimbabwe forces say situation "normal," but report problems

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe's security forces say there are reports of looting and illegal occupation of farms and houses following the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe and the inauguration of his successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

However, the military and police also said in a joint statement Monday that the "situation in our country has returned to normal" after a crisis during which the military staged a takeover and crowds demonstrated against Mugabe at the end of his 37-year rule.

The statement said the police, largely absent from the streets of Harare during the tumultuous leadership transition, will assume its role "as stipulated in the Constitution."

It said the police and army will conduct joint patrols.