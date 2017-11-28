10 Things to Know for Wednesday
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:
1. TAX OVERHAUL ADVANCES IN SENATE
Republicans hold together and push their signature tax bill through the Senate Budget Committee. But the measure's destiny remains unclear.
2. WHAT'S RAMPING UP GLOBAL TENSION
North Korea abruptly ends a 10-week pause in its weapons testing by launching what the Pentagon says is an intercontinental ballistic missile — possibly its longest-range test yet.
3. COURT SMOOTHS LINES OF AUTHORITY AT FINANCIAL WATCHDOG
A federal judge rules in
4. LIBYAN CLEARED OF MOST SERIOUS CHARGES
A federal jury convicts the suspected militant of terror, but not murder, in the 2012 Benghazi attacks that killed the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans.
5. REVEALED! WHEN, WHERE OF ROYAL NUPTIALS
It will be a May wedding on the glorious grounds of Windsor Castle for love-struck Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
6. AIR FORCE ACKNOWLEDGES COMMUNICATIONS BREAKDOWNS
The service says its failure to report the criminal history of the former airman who massacred 26 people at a Texas church in early November was part of a pattern of such lapses.
7. WHERE JEROME POWELL SEES RED TAPE
Trump's pick to be chairman of the Federal Reserve tells senators at his confirmation hearing that he believes some bank regulations can be rolled back.
8. COUNTERFEIT DRUGS A SCOURGE IN POOR COUNTRIES
The World Health Organization says that about 11
9. JAY-Z POISED FOR BIG NIGHT AT GRAMMYS
The artist racks up eight nominations for the 2018 awards show, including for album, song and record of the year.
10. WHO'S SWITCHING SIGNAL-CALLERS
The New York Giants are changing quarterbacks for first time in more than 13 years, benching Eli Manning in
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Lawyer raises sex-fantasy theory at man's trial in death of N.S. police officer
-
If Meghan Markle’s race doesn’t matter, why are people being asked to comment on it?: Paradkar
-
Man wanted after Dartmouth coffee shop worker assaulted with sharp object
-
Nova Scotia Mountie charged with domestic assault against fellow RCMP member